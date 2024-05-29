Verizon Expands Streaming Hub with Peacock and YouTube Premium
Verizon has announced the addition of Comcast's Peacock to its streaming subscription hub and will offer YouTube Premium at a discounted rate. Starting Thursday, myPlan customers can subscribe to YouTube Premium for $10 per month, saving 30% on the regular price.
Updated: 29-05-2024 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Verizon said on Tuesday that it added Comcast's Peacock to its streaming subscription hub and plans to offer YouTube Premium at a discounted rate with myPlan subscriptions. The telecom firm said it will offer YouTube Premium for $10 per month, offering savings of 30% to myPlan customers, starting Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
