Zaira Wasim Mourns the Loss of Her Father Zahid Wasim

Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim announced the passing of her father, Zahid Wasim, on Tuesday via an Instagram Story. She shared a heartfelt message asking for prayers and forgiveness for her father. Zaira, known for her roles in 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar,' left the acting industry in 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 11:06 IST
Former actor Zaira Wasim, known for films such as ''Dangal'' and ''Secret Superstar'', said her father Zahid Wasim died on Tuesday.

While Zaira didn't disclose the cause of her father's death, she said in an Instagram Story that the funeral prayers were conducted at a mosque in Srinagar.

''Verily the eyes shed tears and the heart grieves, but we will not say except that which is pleasing to our Lord. My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away,'' she wrote alongside an old picture with her father.

''Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead. May he be called to an easy accounting and be granted the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and Indeed, to Him, we shall return,'' the 23-year-old further said in the post on Tuesday.

Zaira shot to fame when she made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the sports drama ''Dangal'', also starring Aamir Khan. She won the best supporting actress National Award for portraying the younger version of the celebrated wrestler Geeta Phogat in the blockbuster film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In 2019, Zaira announced her ''disassociation'' from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. Her third and last film was ''The Sky Is Pink'', starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf.

