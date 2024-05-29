The Iron Claw: Triumph and Tragedy of the Von Erich Brothers

Hollywood star Zac Efron's ''The Iron Claw'' will be available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play on June 14, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The sports drama, written and directed by Sean Durkin, presents the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who made history in the competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports, the official plotline read.

The film stars Efron as Kevin Von Enrich alongside Jeremy Allen White of ''The Bear'' fame as Kerry Von Enrich.

''They were just magnets for attention and the biggest rock stars in wrestling to ever come out of Texas. They had a very quick rise and they shined really bright. They were just dynamic athletes, all of them. And then awful things started to happen,'' Efron said in a statement.

''They had a bond that was unlike any other relationship in the world. Your bond with your brother is the most special thing you have. And they had a bounty of it in this family,'' he added.

''The Iron Claw'' also features Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany and Lily James in pivotal roles.

