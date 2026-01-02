Devastation in Kharkiv: Russia's Missile Strikes and the Ongoing Search for Survivors

In a shocking turn of events, Russian missile strikes targeted a multi-storey building in Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, on Friday, leaving at least 15 people injured, according to the local governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

The governor, in a statement on the Telegram messenger, stated that the Russian army is believed to have executed two strikes using ballistic weapons.

Rescue operations are underway as there are reports of people remaining trapped under the debris, highlighting the urgency of ongoing search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)