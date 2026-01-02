Left Menu

Devastation in Kharkiv: Russia's Missile Strikes and the Ongoing Search for Survivors

Russian missile strikes on a multi-storey building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, have injured at least 15 people. Local governor Oleh Syniehubov reports that Russian forces used ballistic weapons. Rescue efforts continue as individuals remain trapped under the rubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:19 IST
  • Ukraine

In a shocking turn of events, Russian missile strikes targeted a multi-storey building in Kharkiv, north-eastern Ukraine, on Friday, leaving at least 15 people injured, according to the local governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

The governor, in a statement on the Telegram messenger, stated that the Russian army is believed to have executed two strikes using ballistic weapons.

Rescue operations are underway as there are reports of people remaining trapped under the debris, highlighting the urgency of ongoing search efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

