India Threads a Global Textile Vision
Representatives from the Centre and state governments will gather at the National Textiles Ministers' Conference in Guwahati to forge a national strategy to establish India as a global textiles manufacturing hub. The event aims to boost the textile industry to USD 350 billion, with exports reaching USD 100 billion by 2030.
The Centre and state governments are set to convene next week in Guwahati for the National Textiles Ministers' Conference, aiming to formulate a national strategy to position India as a leading global textiles manufacturing hub.
Scheduled for January 8-9, 2026, the conference will align with India's vision to develop a USD 350-billion textile industry and achieve USD 100 billion in exports by 2030. Under the theme 'India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation', prominent figures such as Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend.
Discussions will focus on enhancing infrastructure, export expansion, competitiveness, and the revitalization of traditional textiles, emphasizing technical textiles, research & development, and branding textiles from the northeast. The conclave also seeks to promote women-led enterprises and leverage the region's unique textile strengths.
