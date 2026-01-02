Left Menu

False Narratives: The Alleged Strikes That Never Happened

Some Pakistani elements are using social media to circulate unverified and misleading satellite images of alleged strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab during Operation Sindoor. Independent verification shows no damage, highlighting the use of recycled propaganda in a failed attempt to resurrect a misleading narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:23 IST
False Narratives: The Alleged Strikes That Never Happened
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to resurrect a reportedly failed narrative, certain Pakistani elements are alleged to be using social media to circulate misleading and unverified satellite images. These images falsely claim strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab during Operation Sindoor, according to those familiar with the situation.

However, independent verification of the locations purportedly shown in these images confirms that there is no visible destruction or damage at the alleged targets. This revelation underscores the reliance on unverified imagery and recycled propaganda that fails to withstand independent scrutiny.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to a four-day military conflict with Pakistan. Despite recent social media claims, there is no credible evidence to support allegations of Pakistani strikes on Indian military facilities, and the locations remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
2
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
3
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
4
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026