In a move to resurrect a reportedly failed narrative, certain Pakistani elements are alleged to be using social media to circulate misleading and unverified satellite images. These images falsely claim strikes on Indian military facilities in Punjab during Operation Sindoor, according to those familiar with the situation.

However, independent verification of the locations purportedly shown in these images confirms that there is no visible destruction or damage at the alleged targets. This revelation underscores the reliance on unverified imagery and recycled propaganda that fails to withstand independent scrutiny.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to a four-day military conflict with Pakistan. Despite recent social media claims, there is no credible evidence to support allegations of Pakistani strikes on Indian military facilities, and the locations remain intact.

