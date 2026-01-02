Left Menu

Karthikeyan Manickam: Steers ESAF Small Finance Bank to New Heights

Karthikeyan Manickam, a former executive director of the Bank of India, has been appointed as the chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank. With rich experience in banking operations, risk management, and regulatory compliance, he will provide strategic guidance and independent oversight to the board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karthikeyan Manickam, a former executive director of Bank of India, has been appointed as the new chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank, the bank announced on Friday.

Manickam brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously overseen operations and regulatory compliance, as well as the intricacies of risk management, human resources, and credit monitoring.

Throughout his career, he has held significant positions, including leadership roles at Tamil Nadu Grama Bank and BOI STAR Investment Managers, and board membership for Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

 India
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

 India
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

 India
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India

