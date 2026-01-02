Karthikeyan Manickam: Steers ESAF Small Finance Bank to New Heights

Karthikeyan Manickam, a former executive director of Bank of India, has been appointed as the new chairman of ESAF Small Finance Bank, the bank announced on Friday.

Manickam brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously overseen operations and regulatory compliance, as well as the intricacies of risk management, human resources, and credit monitoring.

Throughout his career, he has held significant positions, including leadership roles at Tamil Nadu Grama Bank and BOI STAR Investment Managers, and board membership for Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)