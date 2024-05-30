Nicholas Galitzine Cast as He-Man in Epic 'Masters of the Universe' Film

''The Idea of You'' star Nicholas Galitzine will play He-Man in the upcoming live-action feature film ''Masters of the Universe'', based on the iconic Mattel franchise.

"Masters of the Universe" is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films have joined hands for the project and has set the film for worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia. The movie will reportedly introduce a 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword — the only link to his home on Eternia, according to the official plotline.

Dolph Lundgren featured in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeleto.

Travis Knight, best known for directing "Kubo and the Two Strings" and "Bumblebee", is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler, following initial drafts written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee.

"We're thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn't be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man. "Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia,'' said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios.

''Masters of the Universe'' will be produced by Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, and Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner.

The project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year. The streamer reportedly spent nearly USD 30 million in development costs over two years for the project, which was meant to star Kyle Allen as Prince Adam aka He-Man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)