Rory Kinnear cast as Tom Bombadil in 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' season 2

Actor Rory Kinnear has been roped in to essay the role of Tom Bombadil in the second season of 'The Rings of Power'. The series' showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay are excited to bring this new element to the story and are thrilled that the gifted Kinnear is bringing this iconic role to life.

"He's whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale," McKay said. "So weirdly, he's kind of the most Lord of the Rings thing in Lord of the Rings." Payne adds, "Tom is sort of a curiosity within that structure because while it is darker, Tom Bombadil is singing and saying lines that could be nursery rhymes from children's poems. So, he sort of defies the tonal shift of the rest of the season and is a real point of light amidst an otherwise sea of darkness."

Tom Bombadil, who notably did not appear in Peter Jackson's film adaptations, is introduced in the series when he encounters the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and his Harfoot companions, Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and Poppy (Megan Richards), on their journey through eastern Middle-earth. The second season of The Rings of Power, premiering on Prime Video on August 29 will also feature a host of new characters and actors, including Ciaran Hinds, Tanya Moodie, and Sam Hazeldine, who replaces Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar. (ANI)

