Left Menu

Star-Studded Broadcast Teams Announced for Euro 2024 and Copa America

Ian Darke will partner with Landon Donovan as Fox's lead broadcast team for the European Championship, while John Strong and Stu Holden cover Copa America. Fox will use seven announcing teams for overlapping tournaments, featuring a mix of experienced broadcasters and former players.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-05-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 22:30 IST
Star-Studded Broadcast Teams Announced for Euro 2024 and Copa America
  • Country:
  • United States

Ian Darke will pair with Landon Donovan as Fox's lead broadcast team at this year's European Championship, while John Strong and Stu Holden work the Copa America.

With the tournaments overlapping, the network said Thursday it will use seven announcing teams.

Darke is a longtime ESPN broadcaster who first worked for Fox when he was paired with Donovan at the 2022 World Cup. Darke is among seven British broadcasters on the four Euro 2024 announce teams.

Jacqui Oatley will work with Warren Barton in a repeat of another 2022 World Cup duo, Derek Rae with former England goalkeeper Robert Green and Darren Fletcher with former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves. Fletcher is a longtime British broadcaster who worked for Fox at the 2019 Yankees-Red Sox games in London and not Hargreaves' former Manchester United teammate.

All four crews will be based in Germany, where the European tournament will be played from June 14 to July 14.

Strong and Holden, a former U.S. midfielder, were Fox's lead team at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. JP Dellacamera will work with Cobi Jones, his 2022 World Cup partner, and Luis Omar Tapia with former American midfielder Maurice Edu. Tapia joined Fox this year after a decade at Univision.

Strong and Holden will be on site for all U.S. national team matches at the Copa America, which will be played in the U.S. from June 20 to July 14. The U.S. is among the invited guests at the 16-team championship of South America.

Dellacamera and Jones will call matches from stadiums and from Fox's Los Angeles studio. Tapia and Edu will be based in Los Angeles.

Former referees Mark Clattenburg and Joe Machnik will be rules analysts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024