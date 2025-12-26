Left Menu

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is assumed that cooking gas leakage could be a reason, said Tiwari, who is also the fire safety officer of Doranda station.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 11:31 IST
Fire breaks out in residential building in Jharkhand, no casualty reported
A fire broke out in a multi-storey apartment in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Friday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, except damage to household goods, he said.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was doused after an hour-long operation, Jitendra Tiwari, in-charge of the state fire safety office, told PTI.

''The fire broke out in a flat on the 11th floor of the apartment. The fire safety department was informed around 7.30 am,'' he said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is assumed that cooking gas leakage could be a reason, said Tiwari, who is also the fire safety officer of Doranda station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

