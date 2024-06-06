Left Menu

Mona Singh Celebrates 20 Years in Entertainment: A Journey from 'Jassi' to 'Munjya'

Mona Singh reflects on her 20-year entertainment career, beginning with the iconic TV show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'. Celebrating her recent web series successes and upcoming projects, Singh enjoys exploring new genres and remains grateful for a fruitful journey in TV, film, and now OTT platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:52 IST
Mona Singh Celebrates 20 Years in Entertainment: A Journey from 'Jassi' to 'Munjya'
Mona Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Mona Singh, the celebrated actor behind the beloved TV character 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,' is marking two decades in the entertainment industry with a sense of gratitude and accomplishment. Her milestone year was highlighted by the release of three acclaimed web series: 'Made in Heaven' Season Two on Prime Video, 'Kaala Paani' on Netflix, and 'Kafas' on SonyLIV.

Reflecting on her journey, Singh expressed joy in playing diverse roles across various media, from television to cinema. She noted, 'The next step is always forward, the past is gone. You can't change it, but you can celebrate it because of the choices that you have made. These 20 years have been so fruitful.'

Singh recently ventured into the horror-comedy genre with 'Munjya,' directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, where she plays a multifaceted single mother. Looking ahead, she remains enthusiastic about exploring varied genres and is excited for her upcoming projects, 'Paan Parda Zarda' and 'Ma Ka Sum.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024