Mona Singh Celebrates 20 Years in Entertainment: A Journey from 'Jassi' to 'Munjya'

Mona Singh, the celebrated actor behind the beloved TV character 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,' is marking two decades in the entertainment industry with a sense of gratitude and accomplishment. Her milestone year was highlighted by the release of three acclaimed web series: 'Made in Heaven' Season Two on Prime Video, 'Kaala Paani' on Netflix, and 'Kafas' on SonyLIV.

Reflecting on her journey, Singh expressed joy in playing diverse roles across various media, from television to cinema. She noted, 'The next step is always forward, the past is gone. You can't change it, but you can celebrate it because of the choices that you have made. These 20 years have been so fruitful.'

Singh recently ventured into the horror-comedy genre with 'Munjya,' directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, where she plays a multifaceted single mother. Looking ahead, she remains enthusiastic about exploring varied genres and is excited for her upcoming projects, 'Paan Parda Zarda' and 'Ma Ka Sum.'

