Win Big With Fun88's T20 World Cup 2024 Lucky Draw Extravaganza!

Fun88 elevates the T20 World Cup 2024 excitement with a luxurious lucky draw contest. Fans can win trips to Dubai, gold, and high-end smartphones by placing bets on Fun88 games. Winners will be announced on July 5, 2024, on the Fun88 website and social media channels.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:20 IST
Cricket enthusiasts, brace yourselves for an unparalleled opportunity courtesy of Fun88. As the T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, Fun88 has launched an exceptional lucky draw, offering grand prizes such as trips to Dubai, 50 grams of gold, and other luxurious items to 100 fortunate winners.

To be eligible, all Fun88 members need to place bets on their favorite games. The winners will be disclosed on July 5, 2024, via Fun88's official website and social media channels. This initiative aims to heighten the thrill of cricket's biggest tournament, presenting multiple ways to earn tickets and win grand rewards.

During the World Cup, Fun88 is also providing an exclusive 888% welcome bonus up to ₹1 Lakh. Cricket fans can participate in Fun88's 'Predict and Win' contest to showcase their cricket knowledge and seize more exciting prizes. Fun88 ensures the Cricket World Cup's excitement is palpable both on and off the field.

