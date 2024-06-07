Tragedy at Mahisagar: Four Family Members Drown During Outing

Four members of a family, including two women, tragically drowned in the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Anand district during a routine evening outing, police reported on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening near Khanpur village, a popular summer tourist destination where visitors often take a dip in the river.

According to Khambholaj police, the family from Gamdi village was among the tourists. When one member began to drown, three others attempted a rescue but were all engulfed by the deep waters. Villagers arrived too late, finding only the bodies. Identified are Suresh Vaghela, Prakash Vaghela, Vesuben Solanki, and Jyoti Vaghela. A case of accidental death was filed.

