Tragedy at Mahisagar: Four Family Members Drown During Outing
Four members of a family, including two women, drowned in Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Anand district during an outing. Despite villagers' efforts, it was too late to save them. The victims were identified as Suresh Vaghela, Prakash Vaghela, Vesuben Solanki, and Jyoti Vaghela. A case of accidental death was registered.
Four members of a family, including two women, tragically drowned in the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Anand district during a routine evening outing, police reported on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening near Khanpur village, a popular summer tourist destination where visitors often take a dip in the river.
According to Khambholaj police, the family from Gamdi village was among the tourists. When one member began to drown, three others attempted a rescue but were all engulfed by the deep waters. Villagers arrived too late, finding only the bodies. Identified are Suresh Vaghela, Prakash Vaghela, Vesuben Solanki, and Jyoti Vaghela. A case of accidental death was filed.
