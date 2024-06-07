Left Menu

"Get dashcams, CCTVs now": Raveena Tandon thanks people for supporting her after incident involving her driver

Several members of the film industry including actors Kangana Ranaut among others showed solidarity with Raveena over the incident.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:23 IST
"Get dashcams, CCTVs now": Raveena Tandon thanks people for supporting her after incident involving her driver
Raveena Tandon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Raveena Tandon has expressed her gratitude to all those who came out in her support after an incident in which the driver of her car got caught up in a scuffle outside her residence in Mumbai. The 'Mohra' star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night to post, "Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support. Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now! (sic)," she posted.

According to the Mumbai Police, last Saturday while Raveena's driver was reversing a car outside the actor's home, a family that was passing in front of the building's gate started an argument with him. Thinking that the vehicle would hit them, the three women started arguing with the driver . Hearing the commotion Raveena who came out of the house attempting to pacify them when they scuffled with her.

After arguing for some time, however, both parties dispersed from the spot. Meanwhile, receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and questioned Raveena's staff and called both parties to Khar Police Station.

Nobody was injured in the incident and there was no incident of the vehicle hitting anybody police said, adding no complaint has been filed by either party. A purported video of the incident caught on CCTV surfaced on social media.

Several members of the film industry including actors Kangana Ranaut among others showed solidarity with Raveena over the incident. Kangana took to Instagram to write, "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena Tandon was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Patna Shuklla' and 'Karmma Calling.'Her upcoming project, 'Welcome to the Jungle,' presents an exciting ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, and Lara Dutta among others. Set to be the third instalment in the beloved Welcome franchise, the film is anticipated to grace theatres during the festive season of Christmas in 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

