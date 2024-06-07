Paris Olympics Unveil Olympic Rings on Eiffel Tower
The Paris Olympics organizers have unveiled the five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower to mark 50 days until the Summer Games. The rings, made of recycled French steel and each 9 meters in diameter, will be a focal point during the games, which include a boat parade and events at iconic venues.
In a symbolic gesture, the Paris Olympics organizers on Friday installed a grand display of the five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, marking 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The arrangement signifies a countdown to an epic athletic spectacle in the French capital.
Crafted from recycled French steel, the rings have been placed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark, overlooking the serene Seine River. Each ring spans 9 meters in diameter, symbolizing the union of the five continents in a harmonious global competition.
The Summer Games, kicking off on July 26, will feature thousands of athletes parading along the 6-kilometer Seine route during the sunset opening ceremony. The Eiffel Tower, or 'La Dame de Fer,' will serve as a prominent backdrop for various events, including volleyball at a temporary stadium on Champ de Mars, enjoyed by a cheering audience of nearly 13,000.
