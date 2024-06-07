Left Menu

Paris Olympics Unveil Olympic Rings on Eiffel Tower

The Paris Olympics organizers have unveiled the five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower to mark 50 days until the Summer Games. The rings, made of recycled French steel and each 9 meters in diameter, will be a focal point during the games, which include a boat parade and events at iconic venues.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:34 IST
Paris Olympics Unveil Olympic Rings on Eiffel Tower
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

In a symbolic gesture, the Paris Olympics organizers on Friday installed a grand display of the five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, marking 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The arrangement signifies a countdown to an epic athletic spectacle in the French capital.

Crafted from recycled French steel, the rings have been placed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark, overlooking the serene Seine River. Each ring spans 9 meters in diameter, symbolizing the union of the five continents in a harmonious global competition.

The Summer Games, kicking off on July 26, will feature thousands of athletes parading along the 6-kilometer Seine route during the sunset opening ceremony. The Eiffel Tower, or 'La Dame de Fer,' will serve as a prominent backdrop for various events, including volleyball at a temporary stadium on Champ de Mars, enjoyed by a cheering audience of nearly 13,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024