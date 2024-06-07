Paris Olympics Unveil Olympic Rings on Eiffel Tower

In a symbolic gesture, the Paris Olympics organizers on Friday installed a grand display of the five Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, marking 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The arrangement signifies a countdown to an epic athletic spectacle in the French capital.

Crafted from recycled French steel, the rings have been placed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark, overlooking the serene Seine River. Each ring spans 9 meters in diameter, symbolizing the union of the five continents in a harmonious global competition.

The Summer Games, kicking off on July 26, will feature thousands of athletes parading along the 6-kilometer Seine route during the sunset opening ceremony. The Eiffel Tower, or 'La Dame de Fer,' will serve as a prominent backdrop for various events, including volleyball at a temporary stadium on Champ de Mars, enjoyed by a cheering audience of nearly 13,000.

