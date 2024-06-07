Tragedy at Royal Swedish Opera: Stage Technician's Fatal Fall

In a tragic incident, the Stockholm-based Royal Swedish Opera has been fined 3 million kronor (USD 300,000) following the death of a stage technician who fell 13 meters from a balcony while working inside the building.

Prosecutor Jennie Nordin concluded that the death, which occurred last year, could have been prevented had there been adequate risk assessments. The stage worker, Petter Sundelin, 57, succumbed to his injuries after being flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The incident led to an immediate investigation, resulting in the Royal Opera canceling all scheduled performances and tours. Founded in 1773, the iconic downtown Stockholm venue offers a blend of opera, ballet, and activities for children and adolescents.

