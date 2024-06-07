Left Menu

Tragedy at Royal Swedish Opera: Stage Technician's Fatal Fall

The Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm has been fined 3 million kronor after a stage technician, Petter Sundelin, died from a 13-meter fall last year. The incident was deemed a 'work environment violation' by Prosecutor Jennie Nordin, who stated it could have been prevented with proper safety assessments.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:40 IST
Tragedy at Royal Swedish Opera: Stage Technician's Fatal Fall
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a tragic incident, the Stockholm-based Royal Swedish Opera has been fined 3 million kronor (USD 300,000) following the death of a stage technician who fell 13 meters from a balcony while working inside the building.

Prosecutor Jennie Nordin concluded that the death, which occurred last year, could have been prevented had there been adequate risk assessments. The stage worker, Petter Sundelin, 57, succumbed to his injuries after being flown by helicopter to a hospital.

The incident led to an immediate investigation, resulting in the Royal Opera canceling all scheduled performances and tours. Founded in 1773, the iconic downtown Stockholm venue offers a blend of opera, ballet, and activities for children and adolescents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024