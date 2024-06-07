Amarnath Pilgrims' Base Camp Gets Major Facelift Ahead of Annual Yatra

Authorities in Jammu are expediting renovation works at the Amarnath pilgrims' main base camp. The officials have set a deadline of June 20 for completion to provide better facilities and ensure a smooth experience. The pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high shrine in south Kashmir starts on June 29 and will end on August 19, attracting over one lakh devotees.

The Bhagwati Nagar-based Yatri Niwas, the primary base camp, will see enhancements including gate face-lifting, road resurfacing, and washroom refurbishment, among other improvements. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Anand Jain reviewed the ongoing projects on-site, emphasizing the necessity for timely completion.

Round-the-clock work is in progress to meet the deadline, with 200 workers engaged in various renovations. Additionally, discussions on security arrangements were addressed to ensure a secure pilgrimage season. Pilgrims will travel through either the traditional 48-km route from Pahalgam or the 14-km Baltal route.

