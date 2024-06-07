Left Menu

Amarnath Pilgrims' Base Camp Gets Major Facelift Ahead of Annual Yatra

Authorities in Jammu are speeding up renovation works at the main base camp for Amarnath pilgrims. Set to complete by June 20, the camp aims to offer improved facilities for the 52-day pilgrimage commencing on June 29. Officials are also focusing on security and other logistical arrangements.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu are expediting renovation works at the Amarnath pilgrims' main base camp. The officials have set a deadline of June 20 for completion to provide better facilities and ensure a smooth experience. The pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high shrine in south Kashmir starts on June 29 and will end on August 19, attracting over one lakh devotees.

The Bhagwati Nagar-based Yatri Niwas, the primary base camp, will see enhancements including gate face-lifting, road resurfacing, and washroom refurbishment, among other improvements. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Anand Jain reviewed the ongoing projects on-site, emphasizing the necessity for timely completion.

Round-the-clock work is in progress to meet the deadline, with 200 workers engaged in various renovations. Additionally, discussions on security arrangements were addressed to ensure a secure pilgrimage season. Pilgrims will travel through either the traditional 48-km route from Pahalgam or the 14-km Baltal route.

