Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery Completes Pioneering White Water Rafting Expedition

The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery has achieved a milestone by successfully completing the first series of white water rafting expeditions in collaboration with the Army Adventure Wing, ahead of its bicentenary celebrations this September.

The initial leg of the expedition traversed the turbulent waters of the Mandakini, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, and Ganges rivers, concluding with a ceremony in Rishikesh on June 5. This series marks the Army's commitment to adventure and resilience.

Spanning approximately 300 kilometers, the expedition route covered key segments along the Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar-Rudraprayag axis. Led by Lieutenant Colonel B N Jha, the team included two officers, one junior commissioned officer, and 21 other ranks.

