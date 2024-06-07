Left Menu

Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery Completes Pioneering White Water Rafting Expedition

The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery, in collaboration with the Army Adventure Wing, completed the first in a series of white water rafting expeditions. Covering the rivers Mandakini, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, and Ganges, this endeavor aims to foster motivation and camaraderie among personnel as part of bicentenary celebrations.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:31 IST
Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery Completes Pioneering White Water Rafting Expedition
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery has achieved a milestone by successfully completing the first series of white water rafting expeditions in collaboration with the Army Adventure Wing, ahead of its bicentenary celebrations this September.

The initial leg of the expedition traversed the turbulent waters of the Mandakini, Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, and Ganges rivers, concluding with a ceremony in Rishikesh on June 5. This series marks the Army's commitment to adventure and resilience.

Spanning approximately 300 kilometers, the expedition route covered key segments along the Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar-Rudraprayag axis. Led by Lieutenant Colonel B N Jha, the team included two officers, one junior commissioned officer, and 21 other ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024