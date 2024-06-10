Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Named New Union Culture and Tourism Minister

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been appointed as the new Union Culture and Tourism Minister, succeeding G Kishan Reddy in a significant cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the prestigious forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

On accepting his new role, Shekhawat conveyed his gratitude through a social media post, acknowledging Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership and committing himself to the advancement of India's cultural and tourism sectors. 'The visionary Prime Minister honourable Shri @narendramodi ji has honoured me by giving me the important responsibility of the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism. While performing my duties with utmost sincerity, I will make every possible effort to ensure gradual progress in the sector of culture and tourism in building a developed India. Many, many greetings and gratitude to my guide, honourable Modi ji!' he posted.

