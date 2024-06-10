Left Menu

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Named New Union Culture and Tourism Minister

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been appointed as the new Union Culture and Tourism Minister, replacing G Kishan Reddy. The Modi 3.0 government reshuffle witnessed several changes, with Shekhawat taking oath in an elaborate ceremony. He expressed gratitude and vowed to advance India's culture and tourism sector.

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been appointed as the new Union Culture and Tourism Minister, succeeding G Kishan Reddy in a significant cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the prestigious forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

On accepting his new role, Shekhawat conveyed his gratitude through a social media post, acknowledging Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership and committing himself to the advancement of India's cultural and tourism sectors. 'The visionary Prime Minister honourable Shri @narendramodi ji has honoured me by giving me the important responsibility of the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism. While performing my duties with utmost sincerity, I will make every possible effort to ensure gradual progress in the sector of culture and tourism in building a developed India. Many, many greetings and gratitude to my guide, honourable Modi ji!' he posted.

