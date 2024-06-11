Kashmiri Pandits Reunite for Annual Kheer Bhawani Mela

Over 8,400 devotees, predominantly from the Kashmiri Pandit community, are gearing up to leave Jammu for the Kheer Bhawani Mela in Kashmir, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The four-day pilgrimage will commence on June 12, with buses transporting devotees from Nagrota, Jammu, under stringent security.

This year, a massive turnout of 80,000 to 90,000 Kashmiri Pandits from India and abroad is anticipated at the five iconic temples in the valley.

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, observed on Zeisht Ashtami, is scheduled for June 14 at the shrines of Tulmulla (Ganderbal), Tikker (Kupwara), Laktipora Aishmuqam (Anantnag), Mata Tripursundri Devsar (Kulgam), and Mata Kheer Bhawani Manzgam (Kulgam).

Relief Commissioner Dr. Arvind Karwani reported that more than 8,400 devotees are registered for the pilgrimage.

"Around 200 buses will facilitate the journey to the five temple complexes where the Kheer Bhawani festival will honour Goddess Maha Ragnaya," Karwani stated.

He added that the relief department, administration, and security forces have orchestrated comprehensive measures to ensure the pilgrimage's success.

