Aditi Govitrikar talks about challenging beauty standards

Actor Aditi Govitrikar said that she doesn't believe in certain set parameters that define the beauty of a women. This is the reason she launched her own beauty pageant for married women called Marvelous Mrs. India, which is returning for season 2.

In a conversation with ANI, Aditi spoke about the idea behind starting the beauty pageant, and why she doesn't believe in set parameters for defining the beauty and look of a woman. She said, "Marvelous Mrs. India is a beauty pageant for women of Indian origin all over the world. And I started this because I don't believe in the typical definition of beauty. If a girl is five feet or smaller than that, then what is her fault? I have to challenge this and that's why I started this pageant."

The pageant was conceptualised by Aditi with the objective to help married women develop grace, poise, and self-confidence "I decided to start an authentic, transformative beauty pageant. And I started that in January. In January, Marvelous Mrs. India season 1 took place. Now, season 2 is starting and registrations will be open very soon," she added.

Dr. Sunita Dia, who is the winner of Marvelous Mrs. India Season 1, is going for Mrs. Galaxy 2023. While talking about her training process, she shared, "We have started her training, which will be online as she lives in US. So, we are preparing her about how to walk and present herself at the international level. There are different mentors who will train her."

The grand finale of the second season of Marvelous Mrs. India is scheduled to take place in October. (ANI)

