India's Cricket Team Welcomed in New York by Consulate General

India's cricket team was warmly welcomed by Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan in New York amidst their ongoing campaign in the T20 World Cup.

The event saw the presence of team skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and BCCI officials, including president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

Taking to Twitter, the Consulate General of India described the reception, highlighting the team's unbeaten record and hopes for a World Cup victory. Team India will next face co-hosts USA on Wednesday.

