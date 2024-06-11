India's Cricket Team Welcomed in New York by Consulate General
India's Consul General in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, hosted Team India for the ongoing T20 World Cup. The contingent, including skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and BCCI officials, was welcomed by the Indian diaspora. India remains unbeaten in the tournament.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:00 IST
India's cricket team was warmly welcomed by Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan in New York amidst their ongoing campaign in the T20 World Cup.
The event saw the presence of team skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and BCCI officials, including president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.
Taking to Twitter, the Consulate General of India described the reception, highlighting the team's unbeaten record and hopes for a World Cup victory. Team India will next face co-hosts USA on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DDCA Director lauds BCCI secretary Jay Shah for rewarding groundsmen, curators following IPL 2024
Final Chapter for Cricket Legends: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
"Can't wait to feel the atmosphere...": Rohit Sharma takes trip of Nassau County Stadium ahead of T20 WC
T20 WC: India captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat against Bangladesh in warm-up match; Kohli misses out
"We have not nailed the batting line-up yet": Rohit Sharma