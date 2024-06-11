Left Menu

India's Cricket Team Welcomed in New York by Consulate General

India's Consul General in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, hosted Team India for the ongoing T20 World Cup. The contingent, including skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and BCCI officials, was welcomed by the Indian diaspora. India remains unbeaten in the tournament.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:00 IST
India's Cricket Team Welcomed in New York by Consulate General
AI Generated Representative Image

India's cricket team was warmly welcomed by Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan in New York amidst their ongoing campaign in the T20 World Cup.

The event saw the presence of team skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and BCCI officials, including president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

Taking to Twitter, the Consulate General of India described the reception, highlighting the team's unbeaten record and hopes for a World Cup victory. Team India will next face co-hosts USA on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024