Jenna Mirza Mattison to adapt Anita Moorjani's 'Dying To Be Me'

Actor, screenwriter and director Jenna Mirza Mattison is all set to write the feature adaptation of 'Dying to Be Me', the international and New York Times bestselling memoir from Anita Moorjani, reported Deadline. Published by Hay House Inc. in September 2014, the memoir describes how Moorjani was miraculously healed of deadly cancer, just days after a near-death experience. After fighting cancer for years, the author's body began shutting down - overwhelmed by the cancerous cells spreading throughout her system.

As her organs deteriorated, she went through an astonishing near-death experience in which she discovered the true source of her condition. When Moorjani regained consciousness, her health improved so quickly that she was discharged from the hospital with no evidence of cancer in her body. Since 2020, the film 'Dying to Be Me' has been in development with Mark and Christine Holder of Wonderstreet, as well as producers Liat Gerszt, Colet Abedi, Jasmine Abedi, and Brian Zagorski of Sylvirgale Productions and 04 Entertainment.

Mattison has already adapted James Patterson and Sophie Kinsella's novels, and he is now working on an adaptation based on a novella by Bird Box author Josh Malerman. Her previous films have been released through MGM, Samuel Goldwyn, Sony and Lionsgate, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)