Ayurveda's Role in Enhancing Breast Cancer Patient Care Gains Global Attention

A groundbreaking study from Pune evaluating Ayurveda Rasayana Therapy in breast cancer care has captured international interest after its presentation at the ESMO Asia Congress 2025. Conducted by the Rasayu Cancer Clinic, the research focuses on how complementary Ayurvedic treatments can notably enhance the quality of life for breast cancer patients.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, breast cancer makes up 28.2% of all female cancers in India. While conventional treatments have improved survival rates, side effects such as fatigue, anxiety, and sleep disturbances cause significant distress, leading many Indian women to consider Ayurveda for managing these issues.

The study analyzed data from 254 breast cancer patients treated between 2021 and 2023, revealing that Ayurveda, when used alongside mainstream treatments, alleviates side effects and improves overall well-being. Stage IV patients reported marked improvements. The findings advocate for better collaboration between oncologists and Ayurvedic doctors and signify a major advancement in Ayurvedic oncology.

