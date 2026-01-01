Left Menu

Ayurveda's Role in Enhancing Breast Cancer Patient Care Gains Global Attention

Research from Pune presented at ESMO Asia Congress highlights Ayurveda Rasayana Therapy's potential in improving quality of life for breast cancer patients. The study shows significant benefits in easing treatment-related burdens, especially in advanced stages. This breakthrough aids collaboration between oncologists and Ayurvedic practitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:02 IST
Ayurveda's Role in Enhancing Breast Cancer Patient Care Gains Global Attention
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study from Pune evaluating Ayurveda Rasayana Therapy in breast cancer care has captured international interest after its presentation at the ESMO Asia Congress 2025. Conducted by the Rasayu Cancer Clinic, the research focuses on how complementary Ayurvedic treatments can notably enhance the quality of life for breast cancer patients.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, breast cancer makes up 28.2% of all female cancers in India. While conventional treatments have improved survival rates, side effects such as fatigue, anxiety, and sleep disturbances cause significant distress, leading many Indian women to consider Ayurveda for managing these issues.

The study analyzed data from 254 breast cancer patients treated between 2021 and 2023, revealing that Ayurveda, when used alongside mainstream treatments, alleviates side effects and improves overall well-being. Stage IV patients reported marked improvements. The findings advocate for better collaboration between oncologists and Ayurvedic doctors and signify a major advancement in Ayurvedic oncology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Tradition

India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Traditi...

 Pakistan
2
Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash

Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash

 India
3

Revamped Tax Measures for Pan Masala: A Step Towards Transparency

 India
4
Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles

Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026