"Couldn't let any other actress play Tara": Surbhi Jyoti on her role in 'Gunaah'

Actor Surbhi Jyoti's latest series 'Gunaah' is out now out on OTT. In an interview with ANI, Surbhi shared her excitement about playing a unique and challenging character.

"I am really enjoying playing this character because it's very different. Out of all the roles I've done so far, this one stands out as quite unique and challenging. The character has many layers, which makes it even more enjoyable to portray. So far, the episodes that have aired have received a lot of love from everyone, and trust me, it's only going to get better and better," Surbhi said. "The story is the true hero of our show. It's so compelling that you don't want to put the script down. I felt that I couldn't let any other actress play Tara because it's such a beautiful character. The story was so powerful that there was no way I could refuse this role," Surbhi added.

The series follows the story of Abhimanyu, played by Gashmeer Mahajani, who embarks on a journey of vengeance after a betrayal. Anil Senior has directed it. Produced under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd, with producers Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia, 'Gunaah' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

