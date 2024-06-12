Bedi: Unveiling the Untold Journey of India's Trailblazing Woman Officer

An upcoming biographical movie promises to chronicle the incredible journey of Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer. Titled ''Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't'', the film is set to be written and directed by Kushaal Chawla, according to a press release from the makers.

Produced by Dream Slate Pictures, the movie aims to delve deep into the numerous untold incidents, personal and professional challenges, and the relentless determination that defined Bedi's groundbreaking career in policing.

"This story is not merely my story. It represents the Indian woman's story—one of upbringing, education, and service to the nation," Bedi said, honoring her parents' guiding wisdom. Director Kushaal Chawla, noted for his earlier work ''Another Time'', commented, "After four years of intensive research and scriptwriting, we aim to deliver an authentic portrayal of Dr. Kiran Bedi's extraordinary journey."

