Clint Pressley Elected New SBC President Amid Controversial Church Ban

In a closely watched election, Southern Baptists on Wednesday chose North Carolina pastor Clint Pressley as their new president following a competitive race that required two run-off votes. Securing 56 percent of the final vote, Pressley emerged victorious against his nearest competitor, Dan Spencer, who received 44 percent.

Pressley, currently the senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, will now lead the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), a key organization within the conservative evangelical community. He has a long history of denominational involvement and was previously the first vice president of the SBC in 2014-2015.

A central issue in this year's convention has been a proposed amendment to the SBC constitution, which would ban churches with women pastors. This measure has ignited extensive debate, with Pressley supporting the change while critics argue it could have unintended negative consequences. The amendment's fate rests on further votes and discussions within the denomination.

