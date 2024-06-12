Left Menu

Captivating Glimpses of Russia: Art Exhibition at IGNCA

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts hosts a vibrant exhibition featuring 101 artworks, showcasing Russian cities and landscapes. Curated from diplomat Abhay Kumar's personal collection, the exhibition includes works by notable Russian artists. The event also celebrated Russia Day, highlighting the artistic bond between India and Russia.

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is currently hosting a vibrant exhibition that provides a window into the beauty of Russian cities and landscapes. Featuring a total of 101 artworks, the exhibition includes black and white photographs and oil paintings, offering a vivid glimpse of Russian life.

Curated from the private collection of diplomat and writer Abhay Kumar, the exhibition showcases works by both senior and young artists such as Alexander Kitaev and Sergey Bugaev 'Afrika'. Ranging from paintings to lithographs, it captures Kumar's experiences in Russia from 2005 to 2010.

The exhibition also marked the celebration of Russia Day, attended by Russian deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin. Babushkin drew parallels with painter Nicholas Roerich, emphasizing the significance of such cultural exchanges. The exhibition remains open to the public until June 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

