Ace filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic war film 'Border' completed 27 years since its release on Thursday. To celebrate this occasion actor Jackie Shroff dropped a video on his social media.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 09:53 IST
Jackie Shroff celebrates 27 years of 'Border'
Jackie Shroff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic war film 'Border' completed 27 years since its release on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion actor Jackie Shroff dropped a video on social media. Recalling his acting stint in the movie, Jackie posted a clip featuring his scene on his Instagram stories.

Sharing the video, he tagged his co-stars and wrote #27yearsofBordeer." Writer and producer-director JP Datta depicted the battle of Longewala where 21 brave soldiers, including Bhairo Singh, were involved in serving the nation with glory.

Shroff plays the character of Wing Commander Anand Bajpai, an officer in the Indian Air Force. Released in 1997, 'Border' is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie.

Not only for the plot and actors' incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score. Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song 'Sandese Aate Hai' was a major hit. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were declared box office hits.'Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

