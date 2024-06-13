Dr. Naresh Trehan Honored as a 'Legendary Coronary Surgeon' by Global Congress

Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Global Health Ltd. (Medanta), has been recognized by the International Congress of Cardiac Surgery as one of the 'Seven Wise Coronary Surgeons of the Golden Era of the 90's.' The prestigious honor underscores Dr. Trehan's pioneering contributions to advancing cardiac surgery techniques and outcomes. The award ceremony was held in Athens, Greece, at the Old Parliament of Greece, among distinguished doctors worldwide.

Dr. Trehan, an alumnus of King George's Medical University, Lucknow, and a graduate of Safdarjung Hospital, has been a leading figure in the field of cardiovascular surgery since 1975. His journey in medical education took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and New York University Medical Center under the mentorship of Dr. Frank Spencer.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Trehan has been known for his ability to successfully operate on high-risk patients and his ambidextrous surgical skill. He established Escorts Heart Institute in 1988 and later founded Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram in 2009, setting new benchmarks in cardiac care.

