'Jurassic World 4': Dinosaur epic ventures to Thailand, Malta, UK

The prehistoric excitement of 'Jurassic World 4' is set to unfold across international landscapes as the anticipated dinosaur movie ventures to Thailand, Malta, and the UK. Universal Pictures' latest instalment in the iconic franchise is expected to utilize stunning locations in Thailand, coupled with studio work in Malta and the UK, confirmed Variety.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by industry titans Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley, 'Jurassic World 4' boasts an all-star cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono, according to Variety. This stellar ensemble is primed to breathe life into this colossal cinematic endeavour.

With a script penned by David Koepp, the movie promises to deliver "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island," as per Variety. This fresh narrative approach has fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding of a new chapter in the beloved franchise.

The Thailand leg of the production, confirmed by the country's Department of Tourism director general Jaturon Phakdeewanit to Variety, is scheduled to take place from June 13 to July 16, encompassing captivating locales such as Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. Furthermore, the majestic Huai To Waterfall within the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi province is set to serve as a key backdrop for a week.

Anticipating significant economic benefit, the production is expected to inject THB650 million (USD 18 million) into the country's economy, with the potential to seek local subsidies through Thailand's production spending rebate system. Despite the excitement, Thai officials have issued a stern warning, urging the production to uphold environmental regulations and preserve natural resources, as per Variety.

Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan emphasized the need for strict adherence to laws and regulations, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the environment. According to Variety, this cautionary stance stems from the aftermath of the production of 'The Beach' in Southern Thailand, which led to over-tourism and the subsequent closure of Maya Bay for several years.

Following the Thailand production, the film is slated to continue its journey to Malta and the UK, with a release date set for July 2, 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)