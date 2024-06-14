Naomi Klein Wins First Women's Prize for Nonfiction with 'Doppelganger'
Author-activist Naomi Klein secured the inaugural Women's Prize for Nonfiction for her book 'Doppelganger,' which explores online misinformation and identity. The Women's Prize for Fiction was awarded to US author V. V. Ganeshananthan for 'Brotherless Night,' a novel set against Sri Lanka's civil war. Both awards come with £30,000 prize money.
Author-activist Naomi Klein clinched the first Women's Prize for Nonfiction on Thursday with her book "Doppelganger," an exploration into the perils of online misinformation and mistaken identity.
The fiction counterpart, the Women's Prize for Fiction, was awarded to American author V. V. Ganeshananthan for her novel "Brotherless Night," a narrative set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's civil war. Both prestigious accolades offer a monetary reward of 30,000 pounds (USD 38,000).
Klein, known for impactful works like "No Logo" and "The Shock Doctrine," delves into her personal encounters of being confused with Naomi Wolf, author of "The Beauty Myth" and notable for promoting controversial theories related to anti-vaxx movements. Her new book, "Doppelganger," also subtitled "A Trip into the Mirror World," is a mix of memoir and critical reportage that examines how digital life skews reality and contemplates potential solutions.
