Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas Launches Luxe Multiplex in Gurugram’s Elan Epic

Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas has officially launched its first multiplex in Gurugram's Elan Epic Mall, Sector 70, a noteworthy addition to Delhi NCR's entertainment landscape. The cutting-edge property, spanning 46,000 Sq. Ft, features five screens and 890 seats, each equipped with Dolby sound systems for an immersive experience.

Inaugurated by Devgn, who founded NY Cinemas in 2017, the multiplex chain aims to revive the charming essence of single-screen theatres within a modern multiplex framework. This latest venture seeks to offer patrons an unparalleled cinema experience with amenities such as an AMOR lounge, live cooking stations, and a unique open box office.

Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director of Elan Group, hailed the partnership as a significant step in offering a blend of luxury retail, dining, and entertainment. With this launch, NY Cinemas expands its footprint to 14 cities, with 20 more screens planned for this year.

