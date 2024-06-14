A R Rahman Champions Global Talent: Indian Artists Taking Center Stage
Music composer A R Rahman emphasizes the importance of Indian talent going global. He praises artists like Cannes winner Payal Kapadia for bringing Indian stories to the international stage. Highlighting that the new generation seeks global recognition, Rahman underscores the pivotal role of unique storytelling in achieving this.
- Country:
- India
In a compelling dialogue, renowned music composer A R Rahman has emphasized the need for Indian talent to gain international recognition. The Oscar and Grammy winner praised young artists like Payal Kapadia—recently honored at Cannes—for their role in bringing Indian narratives to a global audience.
Kapadia, a Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) alumna, made history as the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award for 'All We Imagine as Light' at Cannes. Her triumph underscores the rising global acceptance of Indian storytelling, Rahman believes.
Reflecting on his own accolades, Rahman argues that India has remarkable stories that deserve recognition. He highlighted the importance of pursuing international platforms while cautioning that achieving global success involves navigating a complex system.
