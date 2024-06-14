D'YAVOL INCEPTION Wins Gold at International Spirits Challenge 2024

D'YAVOL INCEPTION, a pure malt scotch whisky, has clinched a gold medal at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge 2024. This recognition places D'YAVOL among the elite in the world of spirits, with thousands of entries from over 70 countries competing for top honors.

The co-founder of D'YAVOL, Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his excitement over the accolade. 'I'm thrilled to see D'YAVOL receiving accolades from our patrons,' he stated. 'This gold medal is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire team, and I'm sure it's the first of many to come.'

D'YAVOL INCEPTION, renowned for its unique blend of eight single malts sourced from Scotland, boasts a balanced flavor profile with a mix of peat and sweet notes. Maturation in Madeira and Tawny Port casks adds complexity to the whisky. Non-chill filtered and bottled at 47.1% ABV, it retains its authentic flavor profile.

