Astra Collection: Radiant Lippan Art-Inspired Jewellery Unveiled

MUMBAI, India – Astra Collection has unveiled a luminous new line of diamond and rose gold jewellery, capturing the essence of Lippan art from Kutch, Gujarat. Each piece, a fusion of cultural heritage and timeless elegance, features intricate patterns and symbols that celebrate India's rich cultural tapestry.

The collection's designs, including motifs like the peacock, the Tree of Life, and geometric patterns, pay homage to vibrant traditions and ancient artistry. With six unique designs available, these necklace sets are perfect for self-adornment, festive wear, and weddings, accessible both in-store and online across India.

Showcasing their commitment to craftsmanship, Astra's jewellery pieces tell stories of cultural heritage and the lasting beauty of diamonds and gold. ORRA, the brand behind Astra, ensures certified quality, offering lifetime maintenance, exchange, buyback, and more, making each piece a worthy investment in elegance.

