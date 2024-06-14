Left Menu

Astra Collection: Radiant Lippan Art-Inspired Jewellery Unveiled

Astra Collection introduces a stunning new line of diamond and rose gold jewellery inspired by the cultural motifs of Kutch, Gujarat. The designs celebrate India's rich cultural heritage with intricate patterns and meaningful symbols. Available in-store and online, these elegant pieces ensure that every wearer radiates elegance and tradition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:50 IST
MUMBAI, India – Astra Collection has unveiled a luminous new line of diamond and rose gold jewellery, capturing the essence of Lippan art from Kutch, Gujarat. Each piece, a fusion of cultural heritage and timeless elegance, features intricate patterns and symbols that celebrate India's rich cultural tapestry.

The collection's designs, including motifs like the peacock, the Tree of Life, and geometric patterns, pay homage to vibrant traditions and ancient artistry. With six unique designs available, these necklace sets are perfect for self-adornment, festive wear, and weddings, accessible both in-store and online across India.

Showcasing their commitment to craftsmanship, Astra's jewellery pieces tell stories of cultural heritage and the lasting beauty of diamonds and gold. ORRA, the brand behind Astra, ensures certified quality, offering lifetime maintenance, exchange, buyback, and more, making each piece a worthy investment in elegance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

