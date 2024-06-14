Left Menu

Set Adrift on Memory Bliss: A Journey Through Abstraction

The exhibition 'Set Adrift on Memory Bliss' at India International Centre, curated by Myna Mukherjee, showcases intergenerational artworks exploring abstraction. Featuring SK Sahni, Shobha Broota, Reshmi Dey, and others, it embraces geometric abstraction, biomorphic forms, and queer aesthetics across diverse mediums such as paintings, sculptures, and AI explorations.

The 'Set Adrift on Memory Bliss' exhibition at India International Centre, curated by the discerning Myna Mukherjee, brings together a remarkable collection of intergenerational artworks centered on the theme of abstraction.

Notable works from veteran artists like SK Sahni, Shobha Broota, and Reshmi Dey engage in a profound dialogue through geometric abstraction, biomorphic forms, and even queer aesthetics. Emerging artists like Puneet Kaushik, Anumeha Jain, and Harshit Agrawal contribute to this rich tapestry, utilizing mediums ranging from traditional paintings and glass-blown sculptures to modern AI explorations and site-specific installations.

The exhibition, which runs until June 18, offers a nuanced understanding of abstraction in both form and philosophy, showcasing the radical potential of contemporary art to intersect with varied materials and mediums.

