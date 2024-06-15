Pilgrims Unite at Mount Arafat Amid Intense Heat and Reflection
Muslims worldwide gathered on Mount Arafat for the peak of the Hajj pilgrimage. Overcoming extreme heat, pilgrims engaged in daylong worship and reflection. Saudi authorities managed the event with heightened security and facilities to ensure safety amidst global political tensions, including the Gaza-Israel conflict affecting travel.
In a remarkable display of faith and unity, Muslims from across the globe converged on the sacred Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia, enduring intense heat for a day of worship and contemplation.
With thousands journeying through the predawn darkness to the 'hill of mercy,' the scene was one of profound spirituality, where pilgrims sought divine mercy, blessings, prosperity, and health. The ritual, a cornerstone of the Hajj pilgrimage, captivated pilgrims who stood united, invoking the memory of Prophet Muhammad's Farewell Sermon delivered there 1,435 years ago.
The Saudi government, anticipating over 2 million pilgrims despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the Gaza conflict, ensured strict security measures. They regulated political expressions to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage. Authorities provided cooling stations to combat temperatures soaring above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), safeguarding pilgrims' wellbeing as they transitioned to the next phases of Hajj, culminating in the symbolic stoning of the devil in Mina.
