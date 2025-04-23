Left Menu

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in New Jersey

A rapidly spreading wildfire in New Jersey has led to thousands of evacuations and closures of major highways, threatening over 1,300 structures. Electricity was cut for safety reasons, affecting 25,000 customers. The fire has burned 34.2 square kilometers and remains largely uncontained.

Updated: 23-04-2025 11:46 IST
A fast-moving wildfire in New Jersey's Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area has prompted the evacuation of thousands and forced closures of key highways. The blaze, which has consumed over 34.2 square kilometers, led to significant disruptions on the Garden State Parkway.

In response to the unfolding crisis, Jersey Central Power and Light Company cut off electricity to around 25,000 customers upon the Forest Fire Service's request. This precaution is intended to protect the firefighting crews on the ground.

Emergency shelters have been set up, providing refuge to the displaced residents. Despite the massive scale of the evacuation, there have been no reported injuries. Meanwhile, efforts to control the fire continue, as it remains only 10% contained.

