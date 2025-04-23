Amrita Vidyalayam Celebrates 25 Years with Record-Breaking Achievements

Celebrating a quarter-century of educational excellence, Amrita Vidyalayam in Nallampalayam, Coimbatore, showcased an array of record-breaking performances during the 'Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025.' The school, a unit of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, accomplished 27 team world records and 20 individual records, certified by Elite World Records, the Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and the Tamilan Book of Records.

Among the dazzling performances, students demonstrated exceptional memory and scientific prowess. Notably, Anantha Padmanaban K.S.P set a world record for reciting the periodic table's elements in just 25.37 seconds. The event also saw a spectacular umbrella dance involving 567 students, a feat breaking the previous record set in 2010.

The school's principal, K. Jayajothy, lauded the collective efforts of educators, parents, and students, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and creativity. The event highlighted the enduring commitment of Amrita Vidyalayam to foster an environment of academic brilliance and innovation, paving the way for future remarkable achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)