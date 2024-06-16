Sonakshi Sinha shares special message for dad Shatrughan Sinha on Father's Day, calls him, "pillar of strength"

On the occasion of Father's Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared a special post dedicated to her dad and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha. Calling him a "pillar" of strength, she dropped a picture with the veteran star. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Dabangg' actor shared a special message for her father. While posting a picture with him, she wrote in the caption, "Happy fathers day to my pillar of strength". She added '#1 Dad' sticker on his picture.

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to recognise and thank dads for being the foundation of their families. It is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year it is being celebrated on June 16. Pertinent to note that before entering into political life, Sinha worked in several films. 'Kalicharan', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.

Meanwhile, talking about Sonakshi, her rumoured wedding is making headlines these days. Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer's went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.'

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship ever since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not confirmed their relationship yet, their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other.

On the work front, Sonakshi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. (ANI)

