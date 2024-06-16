Kerala Leaders Extend Heartfelt Eid-ul-Adha Greetings, Emphasize Unity and Compassion

As the eve of Bakrid dawns, Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan have extended heartfelt wishes to the people. The celebrations will see Namaz performed at various Eid Gahs statewide.

Governor Khan highlighted the spirit of sacrifice and faith, urging unity through love and compassion. He conveyed his best wishes to the Keralite community worldwide, hoping the festival would inspire acts of kindness and strengthen social harmony.

Chief Minister Vijayan echoed similar sentiments, noting that Bakrid's message of mutual love and selflessness is crucial for building an egalitarian society. Meanwhile, Satheesan emphasized the festival's theme of brotherhood and dedication, encouraging everyone to help one another and foster a sense of unity.

