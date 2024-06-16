Left Menu

Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to star in 'The Last Five Years' on Broadway

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will feature in The Last Five Years on Broadway in spring 2025.

Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren to star in 'The Last Five Years' on Broadway
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will feature in The Last Five Years on Broadway in spring 2025. The revival of the musical, which features a score and book by Jason Robert Brown, will be helmed by Whitney White, a Tony Award nominee for Jaja's African Hair Braiding, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

While The Last Five Years premiered in 2001, had Off-Broadway runs in 2002 and 2013 and a film adaptation, this will be the first time the musical has appeared on Broadway. The theater and exact dates have not been announced yet.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, aspiring author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they each narrate the ups and downs for their romantic relationship over the past five years, starting on opposite sides of the timeline. On having Nick and Adrienne on board, Brown said, "I have always believed that when the time was right, The Last Five Years would make its way to Broadway. To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer's dream come true, and to have Whitney's extraordinary guidance and vision is the hope of every playwright. It has taken twenty-five years, but the time is right."

In addition to his career with the Jonas Brothers, Jonas has appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, replacing Daniel Radcliffe for a run in 2012. He also performed on Broadway as a child, appearing in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast and Annie Get Your Gun. The Jonas Brothers launched a new tour in 2023, which included stops on Broadway, and is set to continue through 2024. (ANI)

