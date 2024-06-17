Tragic Trend: Tourists Missing and Found Dead on Greek Islands

A missing American tourist has been discovered dead on a beach on the small Greek island of Mathraki, local media reported.

The body was found Sunday by another tourist on a remote, rocky beach. The man had been reported missing last Thursday by his host, a Greek-American friend. He was last seen Tuesday at a cafe with two female tourists who have since left the island.

No further details about the victim's identity are currently available.

Mathraki, west of Corfu, is a 3.9-square-kilometer island with a population of just 100. This case is the latest in a series of incidents involving tourists dying or disappearing on Greek islands, often during hikes in extreme heat.

Recently, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found dead in a ravine on another island. On Friday, two French women were reported missing on Sikinos, and authorities are still searching for a 59-year-old American tourist missing on Amorgos since Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)