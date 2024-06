Theo James Named UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador; Huge Wins at Tony Awards

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Theo James named UNHCR global goodwill ambassador

The United Nations refugee agency named British actor Theo James as a global goodwill ambassador on Monday. James, who acted in television series "The Gentlemen" and "The White Lotus", has supported UNHCR since 2016, and has travelled to Greece, France and Jordan to meet asylum seekers and refugees, the agency said.

Young British royals say 'We love you, Papa' in Father's Day message

The three young children of British heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Kate released a Father's Day message and photograph on Sunday, saying "We love you, Papa". The photo shows the three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, hugging William on a beach, with the photograph taken from behind as they all look out to sea.

'The Outsiders', 'Merrily We Roll Along' and 'Stereophonic' win big at Tony Awards

"The Outsiders," a musical based on S.E. Hinton's coming-of-age novel, snagged the coveted Tony Award for best musical Sunday, while a celebrated revival of a Stephen Sondheim classic and a tale of a 1970s rock band also won big. The ceremony took place for the first time at New York City's Lincoln Center with Tony-nominated and Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose hosting for the third year in a row. This year, DeBose is also producing and she choreographed the sultry song-and-dance number that opened the show.

'Inside Out 2' domestic box office debuts at $155 million

Animated Pixar movie "Inside Out 2" made an estimated $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, according to estimates released on Sunday. The Friday through Sunday tally topped the $82.5 million brought in by "Dune: Part Two" in March.

Wu-Tang Clan's 'very special' album played at Australian museum

U.S. hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-a-kind album "Once Upon A Time in Shaolin" began playing at an Australian museum on Saturday, organisers said, with fans in attendance describing the music as "very special" and "amazing". All timeslots for the twice-a-day sessions at Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art are sold out, with about 5,000 people on a waiting list. The museum is showcasing the single-print album from June 15 to 24.

