Tatiana Maslany Stars in Amazon's Dark Comedy 'The Nightbeast'

Tatiana Maslany, famed for her role in 'She-Hulk', is set to headline Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming pilot 'The Nightbeast'.

Described as a 'seductive, darkly comedic tale', the project hails from creators Leah Rachel and Travis Jackson, according to Variety. Besides starring, Maslany will also take on the role of producer.

Centered around a young mother discontented with her ostensibly idyllic suburban life, the story unravels as she embarks on an affair with the boogeyman in her son's closet — a surprisingly alluring figure known as the Nightbeast.

The supposed figment of her imagination starts to blur the lines of reality, causing both her worlds to intertwine dangerously. Jamie Babbit will direct and executive produce the pilot, alongside Peter Warren, Justin Levy, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Kristen Campo.

