Left Menu

Tatiana Maslany Stars in Amazon's Dark Comedy 'The Nightbeast'

Tatiana Maslany, known for her role in 'She-Hulk', will star in 'The Nightbeast', a new pilot by Amazon MGM Studios. The story follows a young mother who begins a dangerous affair with a mysterious boogeyman, leading to unforeseen consequences. Maslany will also serve as a producer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:41 IST
Tatiana Maslany Stars in Amazon's Dark Comedy 'The Nightbeast'
Tatiana Maslany
  • Country:
  • United States

Tatiana Maslany, famed for her role in 'She-Hulk', is set to headline Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming pilot 'The Nightbeast'.

Described as a 'seductive, darkly comedic tale', the project hails from creators Leah Rachel and Travis Jackson, according to Variety. Besides starring, Maslany will also take on the role of producer.

Centered around a young mother discontented with her ostensibly idyllic suburban life, the story unravels as she embarks on an affair with the boogeyman in her son's closet — a surprisingly alluring figure known as the Nightbeast.

The supposed figment of her imagination starts to blur the lines of reality, causing both her worlds to intertwine dangerously. Jamie Babbit will direct and executive produce the pilot, alongside Peter Warren, Justin Levy, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Kristen Campo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024