BJP Karnataka Seeks Justice for Renukaswamy's Family Amid Actor Darshan's Murder Scandal

BJP Karnataka's state delegation, spearheaded by President B Y Vijayendra, met with the family of Renukaswamy on Tuesday, urging the government to provide compensation and a government job to his bereaved wife.

The delegation pressed for a thorough investigation into Renukaswamy's brutal murder, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice. The party offered a Rs two lakh assistance to the grieving family.

Among the 17 accused in this high-profile case are prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda, intensifying the public scrutiny and national discourse on this tragic incident.

