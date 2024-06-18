Left Menu

BJP Karnataka Seeks Justice for Renukaswamy's Family Amid Actor Darshan's Murder Scandal

BJP Karnataka, led by state President B Y Vijayendra, met the family of Renukaswamy, whose murder has implicated actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. They urged the government for compensation and a government job for Renukaswamy's wife. The delegation also demanded a fair probe and strict punishment for the guilty.

PTI | Chitradurga | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:12 IST
BJP Karnataka Seeks Justice for Renukaswamy's Family Amid Actor Darshan's Murder Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Karnataka's state delegation, spearheaded by President B Y Vijayendra, met with the family of Renukaswamy on Tuesday, urging the government to provide compensation and a government job to his bereaved wife.

The delegation pressed for a thorough investigation into Renukaswamy's brutal murder, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice. The party offered a Rs two lakh assistance to the grieving family.

Among the 17 accused in this high-profile case are prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda, intensifying the public scrutiny and national discourse on this tragic incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024