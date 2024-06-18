BJP Karnataka Seeks Justice for Renukaswamy's Family Amid Actor Darshan's Murder Scandal
BJP Karnataka, led by state President B Y Vijayendra, met the family of Renukaswamy, whose murder has implicated actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. They urged the government for compensation and a government job for Renukaswamy's wife. The delegation also demanded a fair probe and strict punishment for the guilty.
- Country:
- India
BJP Karnataka's state delegation, spearheaded by President B Y Vijayendra, met with the family of Renukaswamy on Tuesday, urging the government to provide compensation and a government job to his bereaved wife.
The delegation pressed for a thorough investigation into Renukaswamy's brutal murder, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice. The party offered a Rs two lakh assistance to the grieving family.
Among the 17 accused in this high-profile case are prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associate Pavithra Gowda, intensifying the public scrutiny and national discourse on this tragic incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajgarh accident: "We request Rajasthan, MP govts to provide compensation to families," says Congress' Digvijaya Singh
SC stays HC orders of premature release of gangster Arun Gawli in murder case
NIA arrests another absconder in Praveen Netattaru murder case from Mumbai airport
Germany Approves €1.75 Billion Compensation for LEAG to Exit Coal by 2038
Court Sentences Five to Life in 2017 Kidnapping and Murder Case