Arjun Erigaisi Dominates Stepan Avagyan Memorial to Clinch 2024 Crown

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi won the Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 chess tournament in Armenia with one round to spare. The victory marks his second title of the year and boosts his live rating to No. 4. Arjun's performance has been stellar throughout the year with multiple tournament successes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:05 IST
Arjun Erigaisi
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi delivered another domineering performance, clinching the Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 crown with a round to spare in Jermuk, Armenia.

The 20-year-old defeated Russian GM Volodar Murzin in 63 moves in the eighth and penultimate round, securing his lead by 1.5 points in a strong 10-player field.

Arjun's stellar performance propelled him to a career-high live rating of No. 4 in the chess world, trailing only Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana.

''This has been a fantastic tournament for me,'' said Arjun, who has been in fine form throughout the year with multiple title wins, including the Menorca Open crown and strong finishes in the TePe Sigeman and Sharjah Masters tournaments.

Arjun capitalized on Murzin's errors and secured his victory when USA's GM Samuel Sevian drew against Armenia's GM Manuel Petrosyan. In the final round, Arjun faces Petrosyan, aiming to close the rating gap with third-placed Caruana.

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

