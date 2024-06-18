The Billion-Dollar Business Behind The Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics will see 10,500 athletes from 200 countries participating, but the games are more than just a sports spectacle; they are a colossal business enterprise generating billions for the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Key revenue streams include broadcast rights and sponsorships, contributing to a $7.6 billion income over a recent four-year cycle. However, the Games are also a stage for geopolitical maneuvering, evident through medal tallies and national anthem ceremonies.

The IOC, a not-for-profit entity based in Switzerland, reinvests 90% of its income back into sports. Yet, athletes receive only a small fraction, and the organization has faced scrutiny over lavish spending, volunteer exploitation, and corruption scandals.

