The Billion-Dollar Business Behind The Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics feature 10,500 athletes from 200 countries and act as a significant revenue generator for the International Olympic Committee (IOC). With income mainly from broadcast rights and sponsorship, the event has both economic and geopolitical implications. It also faces challenges, including volunteer exploitation, political controversies, and corruption scandals.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:00 IST
The Paris Olympics will see 10,500 athletes from 200 countries participating, but the games are more than just a sports spectacle; they are a colossal business enterprise generating billions for the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Key revenue streams include broadcast rights and sponsorships, contributing to a $7.6 billion income over a recent four-year cycle. However, the Games are also a stage for geopolitical maneuvering, evident through medal tallies and national anthem ceremonies.

The IOC, a not-for-profit entity based in Switzerland, reinvests 90% of its income back into sports. Yet, athletes receive only a small fraction, and the organization has faced scrutiny over lavish spending, volunteer exploitation, and corruption scandals.

